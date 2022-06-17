Prince William Shoplifter Punches, Spits On Worker For Laundry Detergent: Police

A shoplifter in Prince William County spat on an employee earlier this week after they tried to get back the stolen items, authorities said.

Employees of Giant Foods in Gainesville said a man and woman packed their shopping cart full of items and walked out of the Linton Hall Road store without paying for them on Wednesday, June 15, an incident report said.

But before they could get out of the door, an employee grabbed their cart to stop them. The man punched that worker several times and left, police said. A second employee confronted the couple in the parking lot. The man tried to steal the employee's phone and then spit on them, police said. The man and woman jumped into their car, taking some laundry detergent with them, the report said.

No one was injured, just disgusted.

Employees described the man as 5-feet-6-inches tall with a thin build. He had a beard and wore his hair in twists. He was wearing a black shirt around his head, a white t-shirt, black pants, and black and white sneakers, police said.

The woman was 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighed about 200 pounds. She had long, black braided hair. She was wearing a tie-dyed colored shirt, pink tights, red and white shoes, and a tan-colored hat, police said.

They escaped in a green two-door sedan.

