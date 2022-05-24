Contact Us
Prince William Daily Voice serves Buckhall, Bull Run, Dale City, Gainesville, Lake Ridge, Leesylvania, Linton Hall, Montclair & Woodbridge
Return to your home site

Menu

Prince William Daily Voice serves Buckhall, Bull Run, Dale City, Gainesville, Lake Ridge, Leesylvania, Linton Hall, Montclair & Woodbridge

Nearby Sites

  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Alexandria
  • Arlington
  • Fairfax
    serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
  • Stafford
    serves Aquia Harbour, Boswell's Corner, Brooke, Falmouth, Ferry Farms, Garrisonville, Hartwood, Quantico Base, Roseville, Southern Gateway & Stafford
  • Loudoun
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
Breaking News: 18-Year-Old Stabbed Dead During Alexandria Shopping Center Fight: Police
Police & Fire

Prince William Man Steals Money & Car From Victim He Helped Move: Police

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Dennis William Merchant
Dennis William Merchant Photo Credit: Prince William County Police Department

A man from Prince William County was arrested for robbing another man after helping him move, authorities said. 

Dennis Merchant was behind a robbery that happened in the area of Nokesville Road and Fitzwater Drive in Nokesville around 12:14 a.m. on Tuesday, May 24, Prince William County Police said. 

A 41-year-old male victim told officers that he met Merchant earlier in the day to help him move his property. 

While driving together, the two got into an argument that resulted in Merchant striking the victim and taking his money, police said. 

Merchant then forced the victim to get out of the car and proceeded to drive away. The victim then contacted police and Merchant was later arrested. 

He was released on a $6,000 bond after being charged with robbery. He is awaiting a court date, police said. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.