Prince William Man Steals Money & Car From Victim He Helped Move: Police

A man from Prince William County was arrested for robbing another man after helping him move, authorities said.

Dennis Merchant was behind a robbery that happened in the area of Nokesville Road and Fitzwater Drive in Nokesville around 12:14 a.m. on Tuesday, May 24, Prince William County Police said.

A 41-year-old male victim told officers that he met Merchant earlier in the day to help him move his property.

While driving together, the two got into an argument that resulted in Merchant striking the victim and taking his money, police said.

Merchant then forced the victim to get out of the car and proceeded to drive away. The victim then contacted police and Merchant was later arrested.

He was released on a $6,000 bond after being charged with robbery. He is awaiting a court date, police said.

