Prince William County Homeowner Accused Of Repeatedly Sexually Abusing Minor, Police Say

A man accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a minor has been arrested, authorities say.

Jeffrey Lynn Parker, 54, was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 7 after reportedly sexually assaulting the minor in two homes belonging to Parker, one in the Triangle area of Prince William County, and the other in Woodbridge between July 2020 and September 2021, according to Prince William County police.

The minor was familiar with Parker at the time of the assaults. Parker has been charged with seven counts of indecent liberties, three counts of sexual battery, one count of attempted forcible sodomy, and one count of attempted object sexual penetration.

Parker is currently being held without bond.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.