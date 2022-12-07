Police Seek Virginia Walmart Shoplifter Who Pushed Officer To Ground, They Say

A 24-year-old man was being wanted for stealing from Walmart and then pushing an officer to the ground before he fled, authorities said.

Stanton Jones of Alexandria was inside the Walmart located at 9401 Liberia Avenue at around 9:30 a.m. July 11, when he was detained by security for shoplifting and presented fake identification to the authorities, Prince William County Police said.

When officers attempted to take Jones into custody, he pushed an officer over and fled the scene, police reported. The officer reported minor injuries.

Police described Jones, who lives in the 8600 block of Beekman Place, as a 5’5 black man with brown hair and brown eyes.

Jones is wanted for assault and battery of an officer, shoplifting, and false identity to law enforcement, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prince William County Police.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.