Prince William Daily Voice
Prince William Daily Voice

Police & Fire

Police ID 22-Year-Old As Swimmer Who Drowned At Leesylvania State Park

Josh Lanier
Cristian Rodas Cristian Rodas
Cristian Rodas Photo Credit: GoFundMe
Leesylvania State Park Leesylvania State Park
Leesylvania State Park Photo Credit: Google Maps

Police identified the swimmer who drowned on Saturday, June 18, at the Leesylvania State Park in Woodbridge.

Cristian Rodas, 22, of Fairfax, was swimming with two friends at the park's boating dock just before 1 p.m. when he went under the water, Prince William County police said. His friends dove to find him but weren't able to pull him to safety before he died. 

Authorities pronounced him dead at the scene. A medical examiner will perform an autopsy in the coming days. Police do not suspect foul play in this case. 

A GoFundMe fundraiser created on Tuesday, June 21, hopes to raise $5,500 to send Rodas' body to his homeland of Honduras. 

