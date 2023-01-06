Contact Us
One Injured In Midday Shooting At Woodbridge Home, Police Say (DEVELOPING)

Zak Failla
The shooting was reported in the 14800 block of Dillon Avenue in Woodbridge.
The shooting was reported in the 14800 block of Dillon Avenue in Woodbridge. Photo Credit: Google Maps satellite view

Police in Prince William County have been called in to investigate a reported shooting in Woodbridge that left at least one with an injury.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, a spokesperson from the Prince William County Police Department issued an alert advising that the agency has been called to the 14800 block of Dillon Avenue to investigate a reported shooting in Woodbridge.

Officials say that one person was found inside a home with an upper-body injury. No other information was initially reported.

A spokesperson for the department said that residents can expect a heavy police presence in the area during the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

