One Injured In Midday Shooting At Woodbridge Home, Police Say (DEVELOPING)

Police in Prince William County have been called in to investigate a reported shooting in Woodbridge that left at least one with an injury.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, a spokesperson from the Prince William County Police Department issued an alert advising that the agency has been called to the 14800 block of Dillon Avenue to investigate a reported shooting in Woodbridge.

Officials say that one person was found inside a home with an upper-body injury. No other information was initially reported.

A spokesperson for the department said that residents can expect a heavy police presence in the area during the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.