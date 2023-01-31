Officers Spat At, Struggled With During Domestic Disturbance Investigation In Manassas: Police

A Manassas man got spitting mad at police in Prince William County who attempted to intervene during a domestic incident that rapidly escalated, authorities announced.

Steven William Conde, 57, is facing charges following his role in an early morning domestic dispute that required police intervention on Monday, Jan. 30.

According to police, shortly after 7:30 a.m. on Monday morning, officers from the Prince William County Police Department were called to a home in the 9300 block of Victoria Street in Manassas to investigate a reported incident.

When officers arrived at the home, officials say that Conde attempted to block them from entering the residence at the doorway of the house, during which he spat at one of them to attempt to keep him from speaking to the other occupants involved in the dispute.

Investigators said that when officers attempted to take Conde into custody, he actively resisted and refused to follow their commands until he was ultimately taken into custody after a brief struggle.

Conde reported minor injuries and was evaluated and treated at an area hospital before being transported to police headquarters, where he was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer and obstruction of justice.

His court date is pending and his bond was set at $2,500.

