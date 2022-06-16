Officers Arrest 2 Men In Connection to Manassas Stabbing, 2 More On The Run: Police

Police have identified four men they say stabbed a 25-year-old man two months ago in Prince William County.

The victim told officers that he got into an altercation with the men just before midnight when they jumped him along West Street in Manassas on April 23, Manassas City police said. They wore head coverings during the attack and ran away after stabbing him. Doctors treated the man for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police would not disclose any potential motives for the attack because the case remains open.

On Thursday, police said they arrested two men in connection with the stabbing, and detectives are searching for two more. Officers arrested Kevin Villalta, 23, and Tavaris Eberhardt, 24, police said. Villalta was released on bond, while Eberhardt remains at Prince William County Adult Detention Center without bond, officials said.

Police issued warrants for Timothy Fields, 23, and Andre Grayson, 23 but haven't located them yet. All four are charged with malicious wounding by a mob, authorities said.

Investigators ask anyone with information in this case or on the location of Fields or Grayson to contact Manassas City police at 703-257-8000.

