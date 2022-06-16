Contact Us
Prince William Daily Voice serves Buckhall, Bull Run, Dale City, Gainesville, Lake Ridge, Leesylvania, Linton Hall, Montclair & Woodbridge
Return to your home site

Menu

Prince William Daily Voice serves Buckhall, Bull Run, Dale City, Gainesville, Lake Ridge, Leesylvania, Linton Hall, Montclair & Woodbridge

Nearby Sites

  • Charles
    serves Bensville, Bryans Road, Indian Head, La Plata, Saint Charles & Waldorf
  • Stafford
    serves Aquia Harbour, Boswell's Corner, Brooke, Falmouth, Ferry Farms, Garrisonville, Hartwood, Quantico Base, Roseville, Southern Gateway & Stafford
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Alexandria
  • Arlington
  • Loudoun
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
  • Fairfax
    serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
Police & Fire

Officers Arrest 2 Men In Connection to Manassas Stabbing, 2 More On The Run: Police

Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories
From top left, clockwise: Andre Grayson, Timothy Fields, Kevin Villalta, and Tavaris Eberhardt. Police arrested Villalta and Eberhardt in connection with an April 23 stabbing in Manassas. Grayson and Fields are on the run.
From top left, clockwise: Andre Grayson, Timothy Fields, Kevin Villalta, and Tavaris Eberhardt. Police arrested Villalta and Eberhardt in connection with an April 23 stabbing in Manassas. Grayson and Fields are on the run. Photo Credit: Manassas City Police Department

Police have identified four men they say stabbed a 25-year-old man two months ago in Prince William County. 

The victim told officers that he got into an altercation with the men just before midnight when they jumped him along West Street in Manassas on April 23, Manassas City police said. They wore head coverings during the attack and ran away after stabbing him. Doctors treated the man for non-life-threatening injuries. 

Police would not disclose any potential motives for the attack because the case remains open. 

On Thursday, police said they arrested two men in connection with the stabbing, and detectives are searching for two more. Officers arrested Kevin Villalta, 23, and Tavaris Eberhardt, 24, police said. Villalta was released on bond, while Eberhardt remains at Prince William County Adult Detention Center without bond, officials said. 

Police issued warrants for Timothy Fields, 23, and Andre Grayson, 23 but haven't located them yet. All four are charged with malicious wounding by a mob, authorities said.

Investigators ask anyone with information in this case or on the location of Fields or Grayson to contact Manassas City police at 703-257-8000.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.