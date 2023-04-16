ODing Toddler Revived, Women With Warrants Arrested In Northern Virginia

Two women each wanted on various warrants were arrested after a 2-year-old child in the same house overdosed over the weekend, authorities said.

Ashley Polzer, 33, of Prince William County, and Savannah Jones, 26, of Manassas Park, were each inside the Blackhawk Court when Manassas Park police officers and firefighters arrived on reports of an unresponsive child around 8:35 p.m. Friday, April 14, Manassas Park police said.

Repsonders began lifesaving measures and administered Narcan, reviving the child. The child was transported to Prince William Hospital and subsequently sent to Innova Fairfax for advanced medical care.

Polzer and Jones had been wanted out Prince William County, Warren County, and Fairfax County. Manassas Park Detectives obtained and executed a search warrant at the residence in an effort to further the investigation. The investigation is ongoing and more details will be released at the appropriate time.

Polzer was arrested for False ID to Law Enforcement and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She had outstanding warrants out of Warren County for Failure to Appear (Driving Revoked); Fairfax County for Failure to Appear (Provide False ID to Law Enforcement); and Prince William County Failure to Appear (False ID to Law Enforcement).

Jones was arrested for False ID to Law Enforcement and had an outstanding warrant out of Prince William County (x2) Grand and Petty Larceny.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.