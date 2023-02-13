Marijuana-Dealing Teen Suspect Charged After Playing Chicken With Police In Manassas: Officials

A two-week investigation led Prince William County police investigators to identify a 17-year-old suspect as the driver who played chicken with officers during an attempted stop in Manassas last month.

An alert was issued by the Prince William County Police Department on Monday, Feb. 13 regarding a teen who is wanted for a host of charges following an incident that played out late on Sunday, Jan. 29, according to authorities.

At approximately 11:11 p.m. on Jan. 29, officers from the department attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of Sudley Road and Lomond Drive in Manassas for a traffic violation.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle refused to comply with officers’ emergency lights and sirens and proceeded to speed away.

That same vehicle was later found driving on the wrong side of the road on Ashton Avenue, and officers again attempted to stop the teen, who made a U-turn and began to drive directly at the officers’ vehicle, who had to make an evasive maneuver to avoid being struck.

Officials said that the teen then proceeded to continue driving on the wrong side of the road before bailing in the area of Cool Oak Lane and Cherry Oak Court and fleeing on foot.

Inside the abandoned vehicle, police say that officers found suspected marijuana and packaging equipment. While investigating the incident, officers identified a 17-year-old as a suspect and obtained juvenile petitions for:

Attempted malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer;

Possession with intent to sell a controlled substance;

Possession of a controlled substance;

Obstruction of justice;

Possession of stolen goods;

Aggressive driving;

Eluding;

Driving without a valid driver’s license.

Officials said that his next court appearance is pending and petitions have been obtained on the charges.

