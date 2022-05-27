Contact Us
Manassas Woman Used Stun Gun, Knife During Fight: Police

Josh Lanier
Taheera Johnson
Taheera Johnson Photo Credit: Prince William County Police

A 41-year-old woman pushed her way into a couple's Manassas condo during a fight and used a stun gun to attack them and threaten them with a knife, police said. 

Taheera Johnson, of Manassas, was arrested just after midnight Friday, May 27, when police arrived at a home on Gales Court and found her fighting with another woman in the bathroom, Prince William police said. 

A man who lives there called police and said Johnson pushed her way inside and started a fight with him and a woman. He said she used a stun gun to shock them before he could wrench it away from her. Johnson then grabbed a knife and forced her way into the bathroom where the woman was hiding, a police report said. She attacked them with a knife and wouldn't let the woman leave. That's when officers arrived. 

Responders treated the woman for minor injuries. Authorities charged Johnson with malicious wounding, abduction, burglary, and two counts of assault and battery, police said. She's being held without bond.  

