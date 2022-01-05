Contact Us
Prince William Daily Voice serves Buckhall, Bull Run, Dale City, Gainesville, Lake Ridge, Leesylvania, Linton Hall, Montclair & Woodbridge
Manassas Triple Shooting Leaves 3 Hurt During Flag Football Game: Report

Cecilia Levine
Manassas Fire & Rescue
Manassas Fire & Rescue Photo Credit: Manassas Fire & Rescue Facebook

Three people were shot near a middle school reportedly during a flag football early Sunday, May 1 in Prince William County, according to authorities and local news reports.

Gunfire broke out around 10:15 a.m. near Benton Middle School, during the youth flag football game, according to county police and NBC Washington.

The scene was secured and the victims were hospitalized with injuries. their condition was not immediately known.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

