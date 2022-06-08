Manassas Man Guilty Of Selling Fake Pills, Owning 'Ghost Guns:' Feds

A 26-year-old Manassas man faces at least 15 years in prison after federal authorities said he flooded northern Virginia with fentanyl over 18 months.

Justice Edward Ansah pleaded guilty to drug and weapons charges on Tuesday, June 7, the Department of Justice said. According to federal officials, Ansah pressed and sold hundreds of thousands of fentanyl-laced pills from May 2020 until December 2021 at the time of his arrest.

Police found 6,700 grams of fentanyl, 1450 grams of cocaine, and tens of thousands of grams of marijuana when they searched his two homes in Manassas, federal authorities said. They also found three "ghost guns," privately manufactured pistols that do not have a serial number. Ghost guns are illegal, and Ansah is a convicted felon who isn't allowed to own firearms, federal officials said. Investigators also found a rifle, several rounds of ammunition, and $28,000 in cash.

A federal judge will sentence Ansah on September 14. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute counterfeit prescription pills containing fentanyl and possessing a firearm during drug trafficking, federal officials said. He faces a minimum of 15 years in prison.

Prince William County police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms helped in the investigation.

