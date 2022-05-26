Contact Us
Prince William Daily Voice
Police & Fire

Manassas Gunman Shoots Cars, Homes: Report

Josh Lanier
Manassas City Police Department
Manassas City Police Department Photo Credit: Manassas City Police Department Facebook

A gunman fired bullets into multiple cars and apartments in Manassas earlier this week, police said. 

The incident began at about 9 p.m. Tuesday when a caller reported a fight in a parking lot in the 10300 block of Seventh Regiment Drive, a police report said. But as officers were making their way to break it up, several more people called in reports of shots being fired in that area. 

When police arrived they found bullet holes in two parked cars. Later, bullets were found in two nearby apartments, the report added. It's unclear if the fight and gunshots are connected, but police are investigating the incident. 

There were no injuries reported.

