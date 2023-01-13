Man Who Almost Ran Over VA Police Officer Turns Himself In After Months-Long Chase

A man accused of almost running over a police officer has been arrested, close to a year after the incident, authorities say.

Police issued an arrest warrant for Khari Jakai Wheeler, 21, back in April 2022 after Wheeler nearly ran over a police officer in the area of Delaware Drive and Lost Canyon Court in Woodbridge, according to Prince William County police.

On Wednesday, Jan. 11, Wheeler was arrested after turning himself in to law enforcement.

Police say that on April 5, 2022, an officer patrolling the area of Jefferson Davis Highway and Neabsco observed a silver Chrysler 300 speeding, and attempted a vehicle stop.

The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Wheeler, refused to pull over and continued to speed away.

Officers then noticed the vehicle a second time and once again attempted a vehicle stop. When Wheeler ignored the emergency equipment a second time, an officer who was in the roadway was forced to jump out of the way to avoid being hit by Wheeler.

Through an investigation, police were able to identify Wheeler as the suspect, and issued an arrest warrant.

