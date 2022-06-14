Man Robbed Near Walking Path In Woodbridge: Police

A man taking in the scenery in a wooded area of Prince William Country said he was robbed on Monday, June 13.

The 33-year-old told officers he was standing near a walking trail in the 4300 block of Dale Boulevard of Woodbridge around 7:30 p.m. when someone pressed something against the back of his head, the Prince William County police said. The man didn't say if it felt like a gun, but he didn't turn around to find out.

The suspect demanded cash and ran away once he'd robbed the man. He sprinted toward the Minnieville Road area, police said, but a search helicopter and a K-9 unit couldn't find him.

He was wearing a dark-colored long-sleeve shirt and dark blue jeans, police said.

