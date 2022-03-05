Man Beaten With Stick Flown To Hospital In Manassas: Police

The police are on the lookout for a man accused of an unprovoked attack on another man with a wooden stick in northern Virginia, authorities said.

The 45-year-old victim was sitting inside his vehicle when he was approached by an unknown man on the 7600 block of Sudley Road in Manassas on Friday, April 29 at 6:45 a.m., according to the Prince William Police Department.

The two men got into a brief argument when the suspect began to strike the victim. During the encounter, a wooden stick was said to also be used to strike the victim, say, officials.

The two were separated when a bystander, and the suspect fled in a white 4-door Nissan sedan. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male last seen wearing a ripped shirt, officers report.

The victim was in and out of consciousness when police arrived before he was airlifted to an area hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation.

