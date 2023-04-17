Infant Returned Unconscious After Being Snatched By Family Member During Dispute In PWC: Police

An infant child was taken and returned unconscious after a domestic dispute turned potentially scary involving a 20-year-old man and a family member in Prince William County.

Manassas resident Byron Ronaldo Yaxcal Yaxcal is facing charges after a verbal argument turned physical, then nearly tragic, when he took the young child and temporarily fled the area after the altercation.

Shortly after 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, April 16, members of the Prince William County Police Department were called to the 10800 block of Campaign Court in Manassas, where there was a report of an incident involving Yaxcal Yaxcal and a 21-year-old woman, during which he allegedly threw her to the ground, according to investigators.

After the initial encounter, police say that Yaxcal Yaxcal grabbed their infant child and fled in a vehicle without securing the kid safely in the back.

Yaxcal Yaxcal later returned to the Campaign Court home, where he placed the incident on the couch before again striking his victim; though the child was unconscious at the time, prompting a call to emergency medical personnel.

While at the home, the infant regained consciousness, according to first responders, and it was taken to an area hospital by paramedics for treatment and evaluation. The woman who was struck during the assault reported minor injuries.

Yaxcal Yaxcal turned himself in to police in Prince William County on Monday, April 17, where he was charged with felony child abuse and domestic assault and battery.

His initial court date is pending, and bond information was unavailable on Monday afternoon.

