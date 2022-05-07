Contact Us
Prince William Daily Voice
Gunfire Erupts At Virginia Car Wash Fourth Of July Weekend

AJ Goldbloom
Sam's Car Wash
Sam's Car Wash Photo Credit: Google Maps

Four men were wounded in a shooting that broke out at a Prince William County car wash over July Fourth weekend, police said.

A large group of people were arguing at Sam's Car Wash on the 8100 block of Sudley Road when gunfire rang out around midnight Sunday, July 3, Prince William County police said.

Three men in their 20s who arrived at local hospitals were airlifted to trauma centers for their injuries, while a man treated at the scene by police was taken to the hospital for further treatment.

All injuries were believed to have been non-life threatening.

Detectives were actively investigating the incident. It was not clear if any suspects had been identified.

