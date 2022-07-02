Contact Us
Prince William
Georgia Man Raped Woman Staying At Manassas Hotel: Police

Josh Lanier
Freddie Usiel Miranda
Freddie Usiel Miranda Photo Credit: Prince William County Police

A 22-year-old Georgia man sexually assaulted a woman as she waited outside of a Prince William County hotel room earlier this, police said. 

Freddie Usiel Miranda of Willacoochee faces charges of rape and obstruction of justice stemming from the alleged attack in Manassas on Wednesday, June 29, officials said. 

The 35-year-old woman said she was waiting by a room at the Red Room Inn at 10610 Automotive Drive just after 1 a.m. when Miranda approached her and asked to use her bathroom, a Prince William County police report noted. When they entered the hotel room, she said Miranda grabbed her by the neck and raped her, the report continued. 

The woman called the police after. Miranda fought with officers when they came to arrest him on Thursday, but they subdued him and took Miranda into custody. 

Miranda was being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond, officials said. 

