Four Virginia Men Caught Carrying Over 5,000 Counterfeit Percocet Pills: Police

David Cifarelli
From left to right: Walter Alexander Quintanilla Gomez, Emerson Giovanni Quintanilla Gomez, Joel Medina and Zion Alexander Ryan
From left to right: Walter Alexander Quintanilla Gomez, Emerson Giovanni Quintanilla Gomez, Joel Medina and Zion Alexander Ryan Photo Credit: Prince William Police Department (Twitter)

Four men have been arrested in connection with a massive Prince William drug seizure, authorities said.

The men, aged 19 to 23, were caught carrying over 5,000 suspect counterfeit fentanyl-laced Percocet pills, the Prince William County Police Department said on Twitter

Walter Alexander Quintanilla Gomez, Emerson Giovanni Quintanilla Gomez, Joel Medina and Zion Alexander Ryan were also carrying several firearms, police added. 

Each individual is facing several charges including possession with intent to distribute an illegal narcotic. 

