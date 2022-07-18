FL Man Spent Days Stalking 16-Year-Old VA Girl He Met On Social Media: Police

An Orlando, FL man was arrested on July 16 after he stalked a 16-year-old girl for two days, police said.

Sean Mahar, 23, was lurking around the 12300 block of Valley View Drive in an attempt to meet a minor he had previously spoken to on social media, Prince William County Police reported.

Police said that during the investigation they ordered Mahar to not contact the teenage girl, but he reached out to her through social media again. Mahar was located in Manassas, taken into custody and charged with stalking, authorities reported.

His court date is pending and he is being held without bond.

