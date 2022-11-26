Contact Us
Prince William Daily Voice serves Buckhall, Bull Run, Dale City, Gainesville, Lake Ridge, Leesylvania, Linton Hall, Montclair & Woodbridge
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: 'DC Karen' Banned From Uber After Racial Tirade Caught On Video: Reports
Police & Fire

FBI Probing Calls That Cleared Virginia Beach Walmart Stores On Black Friday

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Walmart
Walmart Photo Credit: Google Maps

A pair of threatening phone calls that evacuated two Virginia Beach Walmart stores on Black Friday are being investigated in part by the FBI, local police said.

An employee at the Salem Crossing Walmart took the first threatening call sometime before 12:30 p.m., and evacuated the store out of an abundance of caution, police said. The threat was believed to be unsubstantiated.

Then, a call was placed to the store on Virginia Beach Boulevard. While that call was also believed to have been unsubstantiated, a heavy police presence was at the store the remainder of the day.

The FBI was helping to identify the caller, police said.

to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.