FBI Probing Calls That Cleared Virginia Beach Walmart Stores On Black Friday

A pair of threatening phone calls that evacuated two Virginia Beach Walmart stores on Black Friday are being investigated in part by the FBI, local police said.

An employee at the Salem Crossing Walmart took the first threatening call sometime before 12:30 p.m., and evacuated the store out of an abundance of caution, police said. The threat was believed to be unsubstantiated.

Then, a call was placed to the store on Virginia Beach Boulevard. While that call was also believed to have been unsubstantiated, a heavy police presence was at the store the remainder of the day.

The FBI was helping to identify the caller, police said.

