Everybody Was Kung Fu Fighting: Wanted Man Kicks Arresting Officers In PWC During Struggle: PD

A wanted man in Prince George’s County refused to go down without a fight.

Antonio Javaughn Williamson, 26, of Woodbridge, went to the well as he attempted to avoid apprehension by members of the Prince William County Police Department who were investigating a reported domestic incident involving a 62-year-old woman.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15, officers responded to the Bayvue Apartments in the 1300 block of Bayside Avenue in Woodbridge, where there was a reported domestic dispute between the woman and Williamson that rapidly escalated.

While officers were investigating the incident, it is determined that Williamson had active warrants out for his arrest, and he initially refused officers access to the apartment as a result.

Eventually, police say that they were able to gain entry into the apartment, where they located Williamson, who wasn’t quite ready to be taken in just yet.

According to police, when they attempted to detain Williamson, he actively resisted and began kicking several officers until he was ultimately taken into custody following a brief struggle.

The investigation into the domestic disturbance also found that Williamson allegedly grabbed and twisted the 62-year-old woman’s wrist, though no injuries were reported.

Williamson was arrested and charged with five counts of assault and battery on a law enforcement officer and domestic assault and battery.

He is being held without bond and his initial court date is pending.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.