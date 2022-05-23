Contact Us
Prince William Daily Voice serves Buckhall, Bull Run, Dale City, Gainesville, Lake Ridge, Leesylvania, Linton Hall, Montclair & Woodbridge
Return to your home site

Menu

Prince William Daily Voice serves Buckhall, Bull Run, Dale City, Gainesville, Lake Ridge, Leesylvania, Linton Hall, Montclair & Woodbridge

Nearby Sites

  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Alexandria
  • Arlington
  • Fairfax
    serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
  • Stafford
    serves Aquia Harbour, Boswell's Corner, Brooke, Falmouth, Ferry Farms, Garrisonville, Hartwood, Quantico Base, Roseville, Southern Gateway & Stafford
  • Loudoun
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
Breaking News: Senior Alert Issued For Missing Virginia Man
Police & Fire

Elderly Man Exposes Himself, Grabs Masseuse During Massage In Northern Virginia: Police

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Hand and Stone Massage and Facial Spa at Dillingham Square.
Hand and Stone Massage and Facial Spa at Dillingham Square. Photo Credit: Google Maps

An 84-year-old man was arrested after twice exposing himself and grabbing the leg of his masseuse in Prince William County, authorities said.

Charles Williams Lloyd Jr., of Woodbridge, was getting a massage at the Hand and Stone Massage and Facial Spa at Dillingham Square, when the incident occurred Thursday, May 12, around 3:20 p.m., county police said.

While in the session, Lloyd grabbed the female masseuse's leg and made inappropriate gestures before exposing himself, authorities said. The employee covered Lloyd and continued the session. 

When Lloyd exposed himself a second time, the employee ended the session and left the room, police said. No injuries were reported. 

Lloyd was identified as the suspect and charged Saturday, May 21 with indecent exposure, and assault and battery. He was released on a court summons pending a hearing on Wednesday, June 1.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.