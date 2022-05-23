Elderly Man Exposes Himself, Grabs Masseuse During Massage In Northern Virginia: Police

An 84-year-old man was arrested after twice exposing himself and grabbing the leg of his masseuse in Prince William County, authorities said.

Charles Williams Lloyd Jr., of Woodbridge, was getting a massage at the Hand and Stone Massage and Facial Spa at Dillingham Square, when the incident occurred Thursday, May 12, around 3:20 p.m., county police said.

While in the session, Lloyd grabbed the female masseuse's leg and made inappropriate gestures before exposing himself, authorities said. The employee covered Lloyd and continued the session.

When Lloyd exposed himself a second time, the employee ended the session and left the room, police said. No injuries were reported.

Lloyd was identified as the suspect and charged Saturday, May 21 with indecent exposure, and assault and battery. He was released on a court summons pending a hearing on Wednesday, June 1.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.