Drunken Driver Kills Man, Dog On Virginia Sidewalk: Police

A DUI driver was arrested after he struck and killed a 45-year-old man and his dog in Prince William County Saturday, June 18, authorities said.

Banze Mwenze Gentil, 40, was behind the wheel of a 2016 Ford Focus heading west on Old Bridge Road when he left the roadway, drove onto the sidewalk and struck Luis Alfredo Perez who was walking his dog in Woodbridge around 9:45 p.m., Prince William County police said.

The vehicle continued traveling before it struck a communications box and a Dominion Power pole, causing the pole to snap and fall into the roadway, police said.

Responding officers and bystanders provided first aid to Perez until rescue personnel arrived. Perez was taken to an area hospital where he died as a result of the injuries sustained during the crash, authorities said.

The dog, identified as a male Akita between 5-7 years old, died at the scene. Investigators found Gentil was intoxicated, and charged him with DUI involuntary manslaughter, DUI, and failure to wear seatbelt. He was being held without bound pending a court date.

