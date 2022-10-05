Contact Us
Drunk Virginia Man Assaulted Officers While Getting Detained: Police

David Cifarelli
Cristobal Ortiz
Cristobal Ortiz Photo Credit: Prince William County Police Department

A Prince William man is being held without bail after he was charged with assaulting three police officers while they were trying to detain him, authorities said. 

Police responded to a call about a man who was allegedly running around with a handgun at a home in the 13500 block of Kaslo Court in Dale City, Prince William County Police said. 

Upon arrival, officers learned the man, later identified as Cristobal Ortiz, wasn't armed but intoxicated. The officers requested medical personnel, which  Ortiz refused, and he was detained, according to police.  

Ortiz grabbed an officer at one point and kicked two officers and head-butted a third to the chest while being escorted to the police cruiser. No one else was hurt and Ortiz was eventually secured, police said.  

Police later found a gun in Ortiz's possession and determined he damaged a table while purposefully running around the home, police added. Ortiz is facing multiple charges including obstruction of justice and public intoxication. 

