Dozens Displaced During Four Fires Reported Within An Hour In Prince William County

It was the perfect storm for first responders in Prince William County on Friday afternoon, who had to contend with four “major” fires in less than an hour that left dozens displaced.

The busy day for personnel from the Prince William County Fire and Rescue System began at 3:28 p.m. on Friday, April 7, when crews were called to the 4400 block of Hamilton Drive in Dale City to investigate a single-family home that was on fire.

Officials said that the home received “extensive damage,” and one adult was displaced when combustible materials went up in flames after being placed in the area of a space heater.

Minutes later, at 3:49 p.m., units responded to the 8800 block of Vicksburg Court in Sudley, where there was a townhouse on fire that sustained “moderate” exterior damage, though three people were still displaced by the accidental fire.

There was no rest for the weary, as the biggest fire of the day was then reported at 4:18 p.m. in the 1300 block of Eisenhower Circle at the Woodbridge Station Apartments.

Upon arrival, fire crews were met by a heavy fire on the fourth-floor of the complex, which impacted a total of 14 apartments. The incident displaced 48 occupants of the building, and the cause of the blaze remains under investigation by the Maryland Fire Marshal.

Fire investigators noted that the apartments were not built with sprinkler protection, and “had that been the case, (the) damage would have been much less.”

Rounding out the hour, firefighters were called at 4:27 p.m. on Friday afternoon to the 4800 block of Kilbane Road in Dale City for a second fire reported in a single-family home.

The home sustained “extensive damage,” and left two more Prince William County residents displaced. The fire was determined to be accidental by investigators.

“Very satisfying to report, there were no injuries reported from these four major fire incidents,” a spokesperson for the agency said. “The Building Official did declare that all four structures were unsafe to occupy.

“A very special thanks for the American Red Cross who responded and assisted on the four incidents,” they continued. “Through their efforts, all of those displaced were afforded assistance in their time of need.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.