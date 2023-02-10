Do You Recognize This Man? Police Seek Help Identifying PWC Bank Robber

Detectives are investigating a bank robbery that occurred in Prince William County, authorities announced.

Around 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, a suspect passed a note demanding money to the teller at the Truist Bank located at 16541 River Ridge Boulevard in Woodbridge, according to a Prince William County Police spokesperson.

The suspect then took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the bank toward Richmond Highway.

The suspect, described as a Black man in his 40s, stood around 5-foot-10 to 6-foot-tall, and appeared to weigh around 180 pounds.

Witnesses say the suspect did not appear to be armed. He was last seen wearing a gray long-sleeved shirt, red undershirt, black pants, white shoes, a black face mask, a white construction helmet, and blue gloves.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000

