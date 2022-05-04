Contact Us
Police & Fire

At Least 2 People Shot In Daytime Prince William County Shooting (DEVELOPING)

David Cifarelli
David Cifarelli
Prince William County Police
Prince William County Police Photo Credit: Prince William County Police Department (Twitter)

Prince William County Police were on the scene of a shooting in the 7500 block of Helmsdale Place in Manassas, the department said on Twitter

Police reported the shooting shortly after 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4. Two male victims were taken to the hospital prior to police arriving, the department added. They were said to be alive and conscious. 

The scene remains active as police are searching for a suspect. This is a developing story so check back for updates. 

