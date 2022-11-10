Accused Family Dollar Shoplifter Assaults Officer During Arrest In Virginia, Police Say

An accused shoplifter at a Family Dollar in Virginia is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted an officer during an arrest.

Officers were called around 8:45 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 7 to the discount store at 13975 Richmond Highway in Woodbridge, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

A worker reported seeing a man taking items off a shelf before leaving the store with the unpaid merchandise, police said.

When officers found him walking nearby, they tried to detain him, but he resisted and pushed an officer multiple times, according to police.

The man then allegedly tried to take the officer's electronic restraint device (ERD) out of the holster.

"The officer was able to maintain control of the ERD and separated from the accused who then fled on foot," police said.

"Officers determined a marked police vehicle was also damaged during the encounter. "

No injuries were reported.

A police K-9 and helicopter assistance from Fairfax County police searched for the man, who was not immediately found.

He was initially carrying a bag with him, which he left when he fled and was found to contain suspected illegal narcotics, according to police.

A man matching the description of the alleged shoplifter was spotted by police in a wooded area on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

He was taken into custody without incident and identified as Travis Rhys Williams, 34, of no fixed address.

He was charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, attempt to disarm a (LEO), destruction of property, obstruction of justice, possession of a controlled substance, and petit larceny, authorities said.

Williams was being held without bond and his next court date is pending.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.