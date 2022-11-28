82-Year-Old Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Car In Prince William County: PD

An 82-year-old woman was struck and killed by a car in Prince William County, authorities said.

The crash happened on Hoadly Road near Ridgefield Village Drive in Manassas around 4:40 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

Alice L. Fouchea, 82, of Manassas, was walking in the roadway outside of a crosswalk when she was struck by the driver of a 2016 Volkswagen Beetle that was traveling east on Hoadly Road, police said.

Officers attempted CPR on the woman, who was later pronounced dead at the scene by EMS workers, they said.

Meanwhile, the 66-year-old driver from Woodbridge stayed at the scene and was taken to an area hospital for precautionary reasons.

The woman was also wearing dark clothing, police say, adding that this is the sixth fatal crash in the county since September involving pedestrians who crossed the road out of the crosswalk in dimly lit areas.

Neither speed nor impairment appear to be factors in the crash, police believe.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

