8 Virginia Officers Honored For Lifesaving Efforts In Restaurant Shooting

Eight Prince William County Officers are being honored after responding to an active shooting call at a Yorkshire area restaurant last January.

Wilder Miguel Cordero Miranda, 39, of Manassas, shot and injured two people on the night of Jan. 23 at the La Isla restaurant on Parkland Street, the Prince William County Police said.

Master Police Officer Gudaitis and Officer McBride found blood and shell casings outside of the business when they arrived, and quickly evacuated the facility.

Witnesses told police the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle and were unsure of the status of the victims. While searching the area, a call came in from a nearby home for a shooting victim. Officers responded and determined the victim had been shot multiple times at the restaurant. Officers Byrne and Poling provided medical aid until rescue personnel arrived.

The second victim was located near the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head. Officers Kuhn and Turner provided medical aid until rescue personnel arrived and airlifted the victim to an area hospital.

Surveillance footage and tips were able to identify the shooting suspect as Cordero Miranda.

The Prince William County Police Department is declaring these eight responding officers as Officers of the Month to recognize their efforts Beyond The Call Of Duty.

It was not immediately clear if the gunman was in custody as of Monday, April 25.

