$5K Reward Offered For Info On Gunman Who Killed 18-Year-Old Virginia Man

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that could help authorities identify and arrest the gunman who killed an 18-year-old man last week in Virginia.

Milton Humberto Escalante Escobar, 18, was gunned down around 10:25 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27 on the 13900 block of Richmond Hwy. in Woodbridge, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

The teen was taken to an area hospital, where he later died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Investigators believe shots were fired in the wooded area behind a local business.

Authorities say the incident does not appear to be random.

Anyone with information about the ongoing investigation is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit an online tip by clicking here.

