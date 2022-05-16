Contact Us
Police & Fire

52-Year-Old Man Dead In Prince William Shooting: Police

Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier
Prince William County Police
Prince William County Police Photo Credit: Prince William County Police Facebook

A 52-year-old Triangle man was shot and killed in a parking lot on Sunday night, May 15, authorities said.

Miles Tracey Hall was bleeding from a gunshot wound to his upper body when police arrived to the 3600 block of Tavern Way in Triangle at about 9 p.m., Prince William County police said.

Officers tried to save his life using trauma kits until paramedics could arrive, but Hall died at the scene, police said.

Investigators are searching for the shooter. Witnesses told police they saw a black SUV speed away from the scene after hearing gunshots.

Investigators hope to piece together what led to the killing. Though, they do not believe the shooting was random. There were no other injuries reported.

This was the third shooting death reported in Prince William County over the weekend. On Saturday, police found two men — both 23 — shot to death inside a Woodbridge apartment.

Anyone with information on these cases can contact the Prince William County police tip line at 703-792-7000.

