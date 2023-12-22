Pedestrian Dies At Hospital 10 Days After Being Struck By Driver In Woodbridge: Police

Muhammad Moinuddin Bhuiyan was hit by Toyota TC shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12 in the area of Hoadly Road and Queen Chapel Drive in Woodbridge as he was crossing the road outside of the crosswalk.

According to police, the 25-year-old driver was heading east on Hoadly Road as he approached the intersection and struck Bhuiyan, who was wearing dark clothing at the time.

Bhuiyan was treated at the scene and taken to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation of his injuries, though he died on Thursday.

The fatal crash remains under investigation.

