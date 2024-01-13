Some top cops hit up the drive-thru at Chick-fil-A in Woodbridge to grab some breakfast biscuits on their way into the office, but what they couldn't have expected was that their order had already been filled by a grateful resident.

At the window, an employee advised the sergeant that "Dillon" in the vehicle ahead of his, had "paid it forward" and ordered a few dozen biscuits and a handful of sausage biscuits for the squad.

The total bill? $165.28 after taxes.

"The surprised sergeant asked if he knew ahead of time the total before paying and the associate acknowledged he did," the department posted on social media.

"Thank you, Dillon! You have proven kindness is rewarded with kindness."

"Dillon's" good deed did not go unnoticed by members of the community, who flooded the Prince William County Police Department's Facebook page when they posted a picture of the receipt online.

"I just completed a book titled 'Holy Moments' and this is a prime example," Kenny Adams posted. "Sharing an act of kindness to our fellow man is what life is all about. We have so many opportunities to share our love with one another."

"Keep feeding our PWCPD a huge show of appreciation for our role model PWCPD our heroes with awesome courage ... Thank you for paying forward for them ..." another user wrote.

Leigh Jenkins added: "What an amazing act of kindness and generosity towards the men and women who serve the Prince William County community! Dillon, you have a beautiful heart!"

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.