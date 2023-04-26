Parking Garage Jumper Killed In Apparent Suicide Near Train In Manassas, Police Say

Detectives from the Manassas Police Department have launched aa death investigation after a man was found dead reportedly jumping from a parking garage onto train tracks below.

Shortly before 2:10 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26, police say that the department was notified about a person threatening to commit suicide by jumping off a bridge, though the initial caller was unable to provide a location, leading to a wide-ranging search for the troubled suspect involving multiple jurisdictions.

Officers began searching overpasses in the area, and nearby police agencies were alerted to the situation.

Less than a half hour later, at approximately 2:33 p.m., while searching a parking garage in the 9100 block of Prince William Street, officers found the body of a man on the train tracks below, according to officials.

Witnesses at the scene say that they saw the person - whose identity and age have not been released - jump from the parking garage. Further investigation determined that the man was dead.

The Medical Examiner was contacted and responded to the scene to assist with the investigation, which is ongoing.

More information is expected to be released amid the inquiry into the apparent suicide.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

