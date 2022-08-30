VA Resident Who Brought E-Sport Events To DMV Dead At 32

Ray Bulaclac used gaming as a way to bring people together.

He passed away at the young age of 32 on August 19 in his Herndon home, his obituary said.

The Virginia native was never far from home for too long, spending his younger years at Western Branch High School and George Mason University, the obituary said.

Bulaclac, nicknamed "Babycakes" founded the organization, D.C. Esports, which brought avid e-gamers together in the Metro area, the obituary stated.

"In his spare time, he loved bringing his friends together at concerts, restaurants, and whatever exciting event was next on the calendar. Ray made every event and gathering better with his great sense of humor and loving personality."

He is survived by his fiancé, his parents and brothers, his extended family, and so many friends, his obituary said.

Though his funeral services have passed, the family invites those who cared for Bulaclac to make a donation in his honor to two charities, listed on the obituary, that represent his interests in sports and gaming, the obituary said.

Click here for the full obituary of Ray Bulaclac.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.