Serial Teenage Ride-Share Armed Robber In Manassas Caught By Police K9

The third time wasn't the charm for a Prince William County teenager who is in custody following a recent rash of private ride robberies in Manassas.

A 17-year-old Manassas resident is facing multiple charges following a string of armed robberies in the region that were specifically targeting ride-share drivers, according to a Prince William County Police Department spokesperson.

The teen’s trail of terror began on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Shortly before 11 a.m. on Feb. 1, police say that officers were called to the area of Poplar Street and June Street in Manassas, after a driver reported that his passenger got into the backseat, brandished a firearm, and demanded his victim’s property.

The following day, at approximately 4:45 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, officers responded to the 7500 block of Bosbury Court in Manassas to investigate a new robbery that went the same way, with the suspect pulling out a gun and robbing the driver.

Following an off day, the string of robberies came to a halt when the teen arranged a third ride shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4.

In this instance, the teen allegedly got in the backseat of his ride, and again demanded the driver’s property before fleeing on foot. While checking the area with a police K9, officers were able to track down their suspect and took him into custody without incident.

Further investigation determined that he was also the suspect involved in the previous two armed robberies.

The teen was charged with:

Three counts of robbery;

Three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony;

Possession of a Schedule I/II drug;

False identity to police.

His court date is pending and he is being held at the Prince William County Juvenile Detention Center.

