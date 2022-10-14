Prince William County Organizations To Host Q&A With Local Congressional Candidates

Congressional candidates in Prince William County will host a virtual meet and greet later this month, just days before Nov. 8 general election.

The Wednesday, Oct. 26 Q&A will include District 7 candidates U.S. Representative Abigail Spanberger (D) and Supervisor Yesli Vega (R) and District 10 candidates Hung Cao (R) and U.S. Representative Jennifer Wexton (D).

The forum will be held virtually on Zoom from 7 to 9 p.m.

Community members will be encouraged to ask questions about issues that concern them, and the candidates will be asked to give their views.

The event is organized by Prince William County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta (PWCAC DST), in partnership with the Prince William Chapter of National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NACCP), National Coalition of 100 Black Women Prince William County Chapter and Prince William-Stafford County National Pan-Hellenic Council.

Registration for the virtual meet and greet is required. Click here to sign up. Registrants will receive a confirmation email with the meeting link. Participants may also submit questions for the candidates by clicking here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.