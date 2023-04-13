Manassas Dealer Who Pulled Gun On Customers Busted With 26 Pounds Of Pot After Pursuit: Police

A drug dealer who pulled a gun on his own clients at a Virginia Dollar General store was found with 26 pounds of marijuana, but only after leading police on a pursuit, they said.

A 20-year-old BOLO for Victor Benitez, of Manassas, was issued by the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office, after he was identified as a suspect in the April 11 shooting at the on Catlett Road in Catlett, around 2:45 p.m., according to the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office.

Benitez's car was spotted about 30 minutes later, near the intersection of Route 17 and Route 28 in Bealeton. He didn't go down quietly.

When police tried stopping him, he turned into the Popeye’s parking lot, parked his car and ran, authorities said.

With an assist from a police K-9, Benitez was apprehended without further incident, though the affair also led to lockdowns at area schools.

The investigation found that two people had arranged to purchase a massive amount of marijuana from Benitez, and agreed to make the exchange at the Dollar General.

During that deal, Benitez pulled out a handgun, a physical altercation took place. One person was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Benitez is charged with:

Willful discharge of a firearm in a place of public business that results in an injury;

Possession of a firearm while in possession with intent to distribute more than a pound of marijuana;

Possession with intent to distribute more than five pounds of marijuana;

Possession of a firearm while in possession with intent to distribute more than a pound of marijuana.

He is being held at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center without bond. No return court date has been announced.

