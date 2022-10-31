Contact Us
Knife-Throwing Suspect Busted For Attempted Malicious Wounding At Woodbridge Sheetz, Police Say

Zak Failla
Orlando Jacob Barrett, Jr. was arrested at Sheetz on Noble Pond Way in Woodbridge Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Prince William County Police

The aim of a knife-throwing man at a Virginia gas station proved not to be accurate when he allegedly attacked employees at a Sheetz location in Prince William County over the weekend, according to police.

Woodbridge resident Orlando Jacob Barrett, Jr., 34, was arrested and charged with attempted malicious wounding following an incident that played out at Sheets on Noble Pond Way in his hometown, officials say.

The incident started shortly before 7:15 p.m. on Friday, Oct 28.

Investigators say that officers from the Prince William County Police Department were called to the gas station in the 3300 block of Noble Pond Way, following reports of Barrett approaching customers near the gas pumps, prompting intervention by an employee at Sheets.

It is alleged that when approached by the employee, Barrett refused to leave, and broke out a knife, waving it toward him before throwing it at him, though the employee was able to evade the attack.

According to a spokesperson for the department, Barrett then left the area and was tracked down by investigating officers. He was apprehended without incident and investigators noted that he was in possession of additional knives at the time of his arrest.

Barrett is being held without bond and his upcoming court date is pending, officials added.

