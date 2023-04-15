Girl Pinned Under Car Outside Her Lake Ridge Home Begins Long Road To Recovery

Support was surging for an 8-year-old girl who was in critical condition after being struck by a car in Prince William County.

Jordynn suffered brain swelling, and multiple broken ribs from CPR, after she became trapped under a vehicle outside of her Nutmeg Court home in Lake Ridge, around 6 p.m, Monday, April 10, according to her aunt, Chelsy Manning, and a GoFundMe campaign for her family.

Jordynn was unable to breathe and went into cardiac arrest, as firefighters worked to lift the vehicle off of her body. The youngster was rushed to a local hospital and subsequently airlifted to another one for further treatment.

As of Saturday, April 15, Jordynn's blood pressure had stabilized, the secretions in her lungs had been sucked out by doctors, an ICP monitor was removed from her head, and was no longer on paralytic medication, according to an update posted to the GoFundMe campaign.

"Jordynn is a fighter," Manning said. "She is reactive to our touch. Her brain is still in a healing process. It’s going to take some time."

Click here to donate to Jordynn's parents, Kim and Trevor.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.