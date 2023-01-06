Fentanyl Masked As Percocet Led To Woodbridge Teen Overdose, Dealer Admits

A Virginia drug dealer who sold the fentanyl that led to the fatal overdose of a teenager in Prince William County is facing decades in prison after copping to the crime, federal authorities announced.

Woodbridge resident Latae'veion Woods, 21, pleaded guilty to distributing a Schedule II controlled substance to a person under the age of 21 after selling pills purporting to be Percocet to a 14-year-old who died five days later of a fentanyl overdose.

Prosecutors say that following the fatal overdose, officers found a clear plastic baggie containing four blue pills with markings consistent with 30 mg Percocet pills in the teen's pants.

Analysis later showed that the pills actually contained fentanyl.

“With assistance from the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) lab for expedited analysis, the pills were confirmed to contain the extremely dangerous and illicit drug fentanyl,” according to the Prince William County Police Department.

Police also discovered text messages on the 14-year-old’s phone which revealed that Woods distributed pills to the teen on multiple occasions during March and April 2022.

The messages further established that Woods instructed the teen how to redistribute the pills and directed him to resell the pills for a specific amount of money. No other messages were found on the juvenile’s phone to suggest he had any other source of supply for Percocet.

More messages, determined that Woods also offered to sell the teen a “ghost gun,” which was seized during a search of his Palm Road residence in Woodbridge.

When he was arrested, police say that investigators seized:

A small quantity of suspected fentanyl pressed into Percocet pills;

Marijuana;

Two firearms;

Items consistent with narcotics distribution.

Woods is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday, April 14, when he faces up to 40 years in prison.

