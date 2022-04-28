Fentanyl-Laced 'Perc30' Kills 2 Virginia Teens, Authorities Say

Two Virginia teens died within days of each other after apparently ingesting counterfeit Percocet laced with fentanyl, authorities said.

A 15-year-old died in Woodbridge on Sunday, April 24, and on April 26, a 14-year-old in Dale City, PWC police said. Police say the deaths are believed to be connected to the same drug, pending toxicology reports.

The bogus prescription pain relievers known as "Perc30" in both recent incidents were tested and confirmed as being laced with fentanyl.

"The Police Department recognizes our youth population as most susceptible to peer influence and pressures," First Sergeant Jonathon Perok wrote in a press release.

"We implore parents and guardians to take immediate action to actively engage with their children and loved ones as soon as possible about the dangers of drug use and encourage constructive dialogue to prevent further deaths and illness."

The Police Department warns the community that even in the smallest doses, fentanyl can be extremely fatal. If someone is suspected of overdosing, police say to administer Narcan immediately and call 9-1-1.

