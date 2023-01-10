'Endangered' Nonverbal Man Reported Missing In Manassas, Police Say

Police in Prince William County are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing man who could be vulnerable and is considered endangered.

An alert was issued by the Prince William County Police Department regarding Talaat Aziz Syan, 59, who is nonverbal and has paralysis on the right side of his body and has not been seen since approximately 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9 at his home on Botsford Road In Manassas.

According to police, "Talaat is believed to be missing voluntary circumstances and may be in need of assistance which qualifies him as endangered.”

Talaat has been described as being 5-foot-7 weighing 230 pounds with black hair and green/blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray vest, black long-sleeve shirt, blue sweatpants, and white shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Talaat or his whereabouts has been asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department by calling (703) 792-6500 or 911.

