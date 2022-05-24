16-Year-Old Missing Woodbridge Boy May Need Help: Police

Authorities are asking for help finding a missing 16-year-old Woodbridge boy who may be in danger.

J'shaun Zomari Williams left his home in the Corbin Court area at about 5 p.m. on Monday, May 23. On Tuesday, he sent a family member some concerning comments, Prince William County police said in a news release.

Police did not disclose what he said but added that he may be in need of help and is considered endangered.

J'shaun Williams is 6-feet tall, weighing 155 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has earrings, a nose piercing, and tattoos. He was last seen wearing a black short-sleeved shirt, black Nike shorts, and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with any information of his whereabouts should contact the Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or their local police department.

