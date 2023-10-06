Murder Suspect Called Police To Report Stabbing Before Her Arrest In Woodbridge: Police

Joi Camille Storr, of Woodbridge, has been charged with murder and stabbing in the commission of a felony for the incident around 1:15 a.m. Friday, Oct. 6, Prince William County said.

Storr and the 43-year-old victim had been arguing inside an apartment at the Dale Forest Apartments, in the 14300 block of Wrangler Lane, police said.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim inside the apartment suffering from a gash to the upper body. Fire and rescue personnel arrived and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The investigation revealed while inside the apartment the victim and an acquaintance, identified as the accused, were involved in an argument that escalated. During the encounter, Storr cut the victim before fleeing the apartment.

He later contacted emergency services prompting police to respond to the apartment, police said. While investigating the incident, police found Storr in the Caton Hill Road area where they took her into custody without incident.

Both parties knew to one another. Further information regarding the identity of the deceased will be released pending notification of a next-of-kin.

