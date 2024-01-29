Zaire Lee Davis, of no fixed address, is believed to have been arguing with 27-year-old Akeem Rashaud Williams and another man on the 13900 block of Richmond Highway on Jan. 16, 2023, when gunfire rang out, county police said.

Williams, another man, and an occupied vehicle were struck by gunfire. Williams died at the hospital while another individual was hospitalized with minor injuries, police said.

Forensic evidence linked Davis to the shooting, and warrants were issued for his arrest. He was served while being held in Fairfax County on unrelated charges, police said.

Davis has been charged with murder, malicious wounding, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

