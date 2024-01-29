Overcast and Breezy 47°

Zaire Lee Davis Arrested In Death Of Akeem Williams: Police

Police in Prince William County have captured a 21-year-old murder suspect in connection with a double shooting earlier this month at a Richmond Highway shopping center last year, they said.

 Photo Credit: Prince William County Police
Zaire Lee Davis, of no fixed address, is believed to have been arguing with 27-year-old Akeem Rashaud Williams and another man on the 13900 block of Richmond Highway on Jan. 16, 2023, when gunfire rang out, county police said.

Williams, another man, and an occupied vehicle were struck by gunfire. Williams died at the hospital while another individual was hospitalized with minor injuries, police said.

Forensic evidence linked Davis to the shooting, and warrants were issued for his arrest. He was served while being held in Fairfax County on unrelated charges, police said.

Davis has been charged with murder, malicious wounding, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

